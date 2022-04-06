FIVE councils in the Monash electorate will benefit from the federal government’s $2.1 billion pre-payment on next year’s Financial Assistance Grant to all councils across Australia, Monash MP Russell Broadbent (pictured) announced.
Mr Broadbent said the early payment would give every council in Monash access to funds to help manage the cumulative impacts of the floods and COVID-19.
“The funding will target councils’ top priorities and will ensure the needs of our local communities are met,” Mr Broadbent said.
“This will provide a vital boost for our local communities, backing local jobs and economic growth while delivering lasting upgrades that will benefit residents for years to come.
Councils in Monash will receive the following payment:
* Bass Coast Shire Council $5,859,213.
* South Gippsland Shire Council $8,774,804.
* Baw Baw Shire Council $8,543,621.
* Cardinia Shire Council $9,759,056.
* Latrobe City Council $11,337,465.
Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister and Assistant Minister for Local Government Kevin Hogan said the grants are untied in the hands of local government, “allowing councils to spend the grants according to local priorities”.