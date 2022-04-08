GIPPSLAND’s golden girl Eleanor Patterson returned home last week for a quick trip to visit family and her friends at Burra Foods.
Burra Foods is a proud supporter and sponsor of Eleanor, who is a Leongatha local and Australian High Jump Olympian.
Eleanor experienced success in March at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Belgrade, where she jumped a personal best of 2.0 metres.
Not only was it a personal best, but she placed second at the event and set a new Australian indoor national record.
This is a huge achievement for Eleanor, who has been working towards jumping 2.0 metres since she was aged 17.
Eleanor expressed her gratitude to the Burra staff for their ongoing support.
She was particularly grateful for all the messages she received from the Gippsland community and Burra Foods staff in the lead up to the Tokyo Games.
“I am a South Gippy girl through and through and those messages of support meant so much to me,” she said.
Eleanor and her parents, Helen, and Mark visited the iconic Burra Foods factory in Korumburra, where they toured the facility and spent time speaking with staff.
“The appointment of a brand ambassador was not an easy decision. We wanted someone who, like Burra Foods, values the community, is proud of where they come from and demonstrates our values of being focused, energetic, respectful, and collaborative,” Burra Foods CEO Stewart Carson said.
“Eleanor is all these things and more.”
Eleanor has since returned to Sydney, where she will continue her preparation for the World Athletics Championships and Commonwealth Games in July and August respectively this year.