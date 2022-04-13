AFTER a two-year concert hiatus due to the pandemic, the Concordia Mandolin and Guitar Ensemble is back and ready to clear out the rafters.
“We are thrilled to announce our upcoming concert on May 1, 2022,” Marion Blaze explained.
“We will also have Tania Ravbar as guest guitarist – she lives in Grantville.”
A unique and thrilling experience – sometimes delicate and often dramatic.
The ensemble plays a wide variety of musical styles from Bach to Kreidler and Hadjidakis to music written exclusively by their resident composer, Michelle Nelson.
Having been unable to perform for two years, the ensemble cannot wait to return to St John’s Uniting Church on Sunday, May 1, at 2pm.
Tickets are available at the door.