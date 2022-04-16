THIS quality-built family home is so beautifully presented it is a pleasure to offer it to the market.
Red clinker brick construction and absolutely full of character, it boasts a fabulous central family living environment, hostess kitchen with dining adjacent and access out to the perfect al fresco living space.
Inside, there is a zoned master suite with spa equipped ensuite, two other double bedrooms and a smaller bedroom/nursery or study, family bathroom and separate laundry.
Whether you want to spend time in the garaging/carport/workshop areas or the stunning gardens.
Solar panels, hardwood floors and wood heater keep you cosy while outside the patterned concrete drive and brick garden features complete this pearler of a home.
33 Storey Street, Wonthaggi
For Sale $719,000
Agent Alex Scott & Staff
Dan Huther 0418 334 801
Cal Nation 0439 334 163