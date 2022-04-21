THIS well-presented family home is perfectly positioned in a quiet street and is just a 350m walk to the cafés and supermarkets in Leongatha’s CBD.
On a quarter-acre block, this home is less than 10 years young and ready for you to move in and enjoy.
The home offers four bedrooms, two bathrooms, master bedroom with ensuite and walk-in robe, separate lounge room and open plan kitchen/dining/family room.
The kitchen features stainless appliances with large gas cooktop and electric oven, dishwasher, large walk-in pantry and plenty of bench space.
The home has convenient direct access from the garage to inside and is warmed by ducted gas heating plus a reverse cycle split system for heating and cooling (plus solar power).
The block has a wide 20m frontage and has gated vehicle access to the rear yard with ample space for a big shed.
With elevated views from the living space towards the South Gippsland Rail Trail as well as easy walking access to it, this home is in town but has a nice rural outlook and feel.
Call Andrew Newton today to arrange an inspection!
10 Bazley Street, Leongatha
For Sale $650,000
Agent Alex Scott & Staff
Andrew Newton 0402 940 320