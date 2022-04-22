LOCATED in a quiet, no-through street, on an elevated 973m2 block, is this terrific three-bedroom, two-bathroom brick veneer home.
It would suit an array of buyers, from first home buyers to investors or a small family.
Features of the home include:
• Master bedroom with ceiling fan, ensuite, good storage by way of a walk-in robe, plus an extra set of built-in drawers. The master bedroom captures elevated views over the street and neighbouring trees.
• Two remaining generous-size bedrooms, both with built-in robes and ceiling fans.
• Central family bathroom, with separate shower, bath and adjoining toilet.
• Separate laundry with external access, currently utilised as a home hair salon.
• Multi-purpose room/living room to the front of the home, with a study nook and stacks of cupboard space.
• Open plan kitchen/dining/living area, north-facing with a solid wood fire and reverse cycle air-conditioner.
• Modern kitchen featuring an electric cooktop, electric wall oven, rangehood, dishwasher, double sink and pantry.
• Enormous undercover alfresco area, a great space for entertaining.
• Double car garage with automatic roller door and internal access direct to the kitchen.
• Lock-up 4m x 3m garden shed with roller door access and concrete flooring.
• Fully landscaped backyard, tiered and retained with grass ramp access or steps to the flat, grassed area at the back of the block. It provides enough room for the kids to run around and play.
• A 21-panel solar system to assist in reducing power bills.
• Electric hot water service.
This property boasts fantastic street appeal, only minutes to the town centre and arguably in a very desirable location. Matt Redmond from Harcourts
Leongatha looks forward to meeting you at the next open for inspection.
19 Higg Street, Leongatha
For Sale $680,000
Agent Nutrien Harcourts
Matt Redmond 0418 357 341