IT’S ON again, the 67th annual CWA Bass Group Creative Arts Exhibition at the spiritual home of the event in the historic Loch Hall.
The setup is in full swing already and with an expected 800-plus entries, there’s a lot to do before the doors open at 10am on Saturday, April 9 through to 4pm and again on Sunday, April 10 9.30am to 3.30pm.
Admission is by $5 donation, children free.
All branches within the group have contributed entries including photos, craft, horticulture, sewing, cooking, Junior members and more.
It’s well worth a look.
And there’s a trading table with a bumper supply of slices, craft, plants and CWA cookbooks/tea towels and more, all available for sale.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the exhibition organisers haven’t been able to reintroduce Devonshire teas, lunch and service out of the kitchen but hopefully that returns next year.