FIVE people have been killed after a helicopter crashed in Mount Disappointment yesterday morning (Thursday, March 31).
It’s believed the chartered helicopter had taken off from Moorabbin Airport before picking up passengers in Batman Park, Melbourne about 7am.
The flight was destined for Ulupna, located in northern Victoria.
Police Air Wing located the wreckage in the vicinity of Blair’s Hut about 11.45am on March 31.
Sadly, the pilot and four passengers died at the scene.
They are:
– A 32-year-old man from Cheltenham, Victoria.
– A 50-year-old woman from Inverloch, Victoria.
– A 73-year-old man from Albert Park, Victoria.
– A 59-year-old man from New South Wales.
– A 70-year-old man from New South Wales.
The search and rescue operation is being supported by SES and DELWP including the assistance in clearing a path to the crash site with bulldozers and an excavator.
The exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined and will be investigated by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB).