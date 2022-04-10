Four titles, three homes
PRESENTING a vast range of options, this substantial slice of rural Victoria is a rare offering, according to auctioneer Simon Sheldy, representing the Alex Scott & Staff/1st Choice alliance at San Remo.
With its proximity to major Bass Coast tourist hotspots, growing regional centres and Melbourne’s expanding eastern fringe, this will be offered as a whole and then individually if not sold.
The adjoining farms include extensive Bass River frontage, with fertile river flats with rye and clover pastures.
There are water entitlements plus mains water connections are available
Plus, good fencing and functional central laneways.
70-72 Nolan Road (two titles)
Title one – 136 acres (54.7ha) which includes the adaptable nine-room cornerstone circa 1905 homestead, resplendent with Victorian character features.
Title two – 26 acres (10.4ha), established and comfortable four-bedroom brick home, two bathrooms, open plan living/dining area plus shed.
Mature trees define the entrance and shelter the well-kept old-world gardens.
141 Lynche Road (two titles)
Title one – 19 acres (7.76ha) includes a modest cottage comprising open living space, three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Outside, freestanding shed, stockyards and a variety of fruit trees. Improver’s opportunity or caretaker accommodation.
Title two – 155 acres (62ha) Bass River frontage, fertile river flats, good fencing with functional laneway.
Open for inspection on Wednesdays 12pm to 1pm: April 6, April 13, April 20; and Saturdays from 12pm to 1pm on April 16 and April 23.
Auction: Saturday, April 23, 1pm on-site at 70-72 Nolan Road, Bass (if not sold prior).
Terms 10% deposit. Bal. 90 days (or by agreement)
Agent
1st Choice/Alex Scott & Staff
Simon Sheldy 5678 5408
Sharon Wintle 0405 575 332