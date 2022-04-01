BASS Coast Shire Council has several renewal projects about to get underway in Inverloch.
Wilson Avenue will receive a footpath renewal and parking bay upgrade, while the kerbing will be replaced along Corsair Grove.
The project on Wilson Avenue will improve access to properties and provide additional safety for pedestrians living in the area. It will include the renewal of about 65 metres of footpath and the installation of a pram crossing, as well as the renewal of several car parking bays. Construction will get underway in early April and is expected to take around five weeks to complete.
This $80,000 project is fully funded by council as part of its Capital Works Program.
Kerb renewal works on Corsair Grove will get underway in the second half of April and will take around four weeks to complete. This project is being funded by $100,000 from the state government’s Roads to Recovery Program as well $75,000 from council.
This project will involve the replacement of about 370 metres of kerbing along both sides of the road, as well as some road pavement works.
Appropriate traffic/pedestrian measures will be in place for both of these projects.
These works will include the use of large plant and machinery and might be noisy at times. Council understands that these works may present an inconvenience to nearby residents at times and appreciates their patience. The contractor will make every effort to minimise disruptions during construction.
For more information on these projects, visit engage.basscoast.vic.gov.au/projects or contact council’s Infrastructure Delivery Team on 1300 BCOAST (226 278) or 5671 2211, or email basscoast@basscoast.vic.gov.au.