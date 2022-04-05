THE South Gippsland Jazz Club has a great afternoon of music planned for April 10 in the RSL Hall in Inverloch, between 2pm and 4.30pm.
The band will be ‘Jan & Tonic’, which comprises Jan Blake on vocals, Neil Taylor on keys, Barry Boyes on sax, Eiji Takemoto on bass and Peter Barker on drums.
The band can be expected to play all of your mainstream favourites. Cost is $18 for non-members. The club AGM will be conducted at the beginning of the event.
For more information, contact Marg on 0438 420 770.