IN AMONGST the thriving and dynamic locality of Wattle Bank is this established gem with all the necessary work done.
With established trees, sheds and a pool, all you have to do is move in!
Situated at 615 Lynnes Road with blissful privacy, this home is sits on a sublime allotment of approximately 6.8 acres in Bass Coast, one of Victoria’s fastest growing rural municipalities.
Lake Wattle Bank is an established home in a neighbourhood zoned Rural Living, with blocks in the area averaging five acres or more. Being less than a 10-minute trip from Wonthaggi and Inverloch, you’re ensured that privacy and space will be a constant without sacrificing easy access to education, health care, shopping, and the region’s beautiful beaches.
Whether it’s the views over the man-made lake or looking out towards the rolling hills from the poolside, this lifestyle oasis has it all. The property itself is surrounded by well-established trees and open space, creating a sense of privacy and a tranquil country feel.
A welcoming lounge and dining area features a large, exposed brick open fireplace which flows into a modern kitchen with timber floors and stone benchtops overlooking the pool and surrounds.
The home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms.
One bedroom is located just off the kitchen/dining area, taking in the northern sunshine. The spacious master bedroom is partnered by a renovated ensuite, and features built-in robes, whilst the adjacent two bedrooms are equipped with linen cupboards and built-in robes, serviced by the second bathroom.
A short walk out the back door at the eastern side of the property leads to a 6m x 12m detached garage with roller doors on either end for ease of access to ample storage of tools and machinery.
In addition, a separate 6.3m x 7m double lock-up garage located right next to the house for undercover parking of vehicles. The property is serviced by two large rainwater tanks, enabling you to say goodbye to water rates and bills.
Just a few footsteps out of the kitchen, the door opens to a well-covered, north-facing wide veranda accompanied by a solar-heated inground pool with detached and undercover outdoor living.
Absolutely ideal for warm nights, you can relax and take in the ambience that comes with a property of this nature.
615 Lynnes Road, Wattle Bank
For Sale $1.385m
Inspection By Appointment
Agent Southcoast First National
Patrick Barry 0418 124 100
Mitch Foon 0419 899 378