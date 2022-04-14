THE Imperials Cricket Club held its end of season presentation night on Saturday, April 2, at its clubrooms.
The highlight was the awarding of life membership to Mark Lafferty.
Playing 279 games, scoring over 5500 runs and taking over 260 wickets, he has been a fantastic contributor to the club both on and off the field. He is now the 10th life member of the Imperials.
The Imperials were also well-represented at the LDCA awards nigh, with four players making the teams of the year, including A1 – Jack Ginnane, Sumudu Sameera and Dimithri Perera, and B1 – Gary Sauvarin.
The trophy winners on the evening were:
• Jack Ginnane (A Grade Batting, COTY, Club Champion and Fennell/Sauvarin Medallist).
• Sumudu Sameera (A Grade Bowling).
• Sam Vagg (B Grade Batting).
• Jim Jeffrey (B Grade Bowling).
• Gary Sauvarin (B Grade COTY).
• Troy Williams (Best Clubman).
• Lachie Wright (Duck Award).
• Aydan Williams (Rising Star Award).