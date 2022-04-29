WONTHAGGI Neighbourhood Centre at Mitchell House will be hosting a ‘Meet the Candidates’ forum at the Wonthaggi Baptist Church on Wednesday, May 4, from 6pm to 8.30pm.
Organisers say a strong democracy is important to social cohesion and to the community’s sense of belonging, participation and ownership.
It is not a single-issue forum; all topics/issues/questions of concern to the community are welcome.
The forum will be chaired by Cr Clare Le Serve, a well-known and well-respected independent councillor since 2012. Cr Le Serve is not aligned with any political party or candidate and ran as independent in the 2014 and 2018 state elections. Invitations to attend the forum have been sent to all candidates.
Everybody is welcome. RSVP by emailing manager@wonthaggineighbourhoodcentre.com or calling 5672 3731.