IT WAS an epic ANZAC Day at Cowes on Monday this week with a big crowd at both the dawn service and the march and mid-morning wreath laying.
More than one guest speaker referenced the war in the Ukraine and security problems in the Pacific, and there was also the return to ANZAC Day after two years of COVID restrictions.
The day was fittingly rounded out by a flyover by the RAAF Roulettes from East Sale RAAF training base.
Here are more of the images from one of Phillip Island’s biggest ANZAC Days.