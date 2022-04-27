THE further expansion of Wonthaggi satellite town, Dalyston, via an additional 46 residential blocks, makes the upgrading of the Bass Highway critical, according to the Bass Coast Shire Council.
Speaking ahead of council’s approval of a new 46-lot subdivision last week, Cr Rochelle Halstead said she welcomed the news that more families would be moving into the Waterdale Estate but she called on Regional Roads Victoria to take action to improve safety on the busy highway.
“I think the proposal has covered all the bases. I do note that council did ask some questions around the drainage, and I’m pleased to see that has been addressed,” said Cr Halstead.
“I would like to point out this is quite a significant development given the size of Dalyston and will add a quite a number of new lots, so, new families will be coming into the area and it’s good to see that the developer has provided a variety of block sizes, which is also nice.
“I would suggest that we continue our advocacy to Regional Roads Victoria about upgrades to Bass Highway to accommodate the added population growth which is only going to continue to grow in that area.”
General Manager Place Making, James Stirton, introduced the application to council at the recent meeting saying it had been referred at all relevant agencies, including the catchment management authority, and none had objected to the expansion of the estate off Station Street, to the south of the town’s recreation reserve.
Key features of the proposal include:
- 46 residential allotments of varying orientation, dimension and size;
- A linear drainage reserve collecting stormwater flows from developments north of the Bass Highway and directing them to the south of the estate;
- A substantial drainage reserve and wetland designed to collect and treat flows from the proposed subdivision, land immediately to the north and all new development north of the Bass Highway;
- The provision of a public recreation reserve featuring nature based play space and a landscape feature mound;
- A mixed use connection between the estate and the rail trail including the protection of the southern maintenance access of Station Street, provision of a parking and turning area near the termination of station street;
- A pedestrian thoroughfare linking the Dalyston Recreation Reserve to the southern passive open space proposed in this application.
The construction of substantial drainage detention network, will cater not only to the 46 allotments in this project, but also to a much larger catchment of residential development.
“The management of stormwater is of significant importance as the quality of water released will impact the Powlett River and by extension the agriculture and sensitive coastal wetland environments that characterize the mouth of the river,” said the council report.
Although Dalyston lacks a full range of services, the development is considered appropriate because of access to transport links and the rail trail.