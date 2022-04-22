SOUTH Gippsland Bass swimmers showed the 156 other clubs at the national championships in Adelaide last week that SGB swimmers can match it with the best.
It is a particularly impressive effort when you look at the facilities the local team train in, compared with many other teams.
The Battle of the Blocks, as it is called this year, has swimmers competing against others of their age from across the country at the SA Aquatic and Leisure Centre, with up to 90 swimmers per event and the difference between 1st and 20th is often only half a second.
The swimmers, Rahni Matheson, Trinity O’Keefe, Milla Laub, Sienna Matheson, Mostyn Lumsden and Skye Munro headed to Adelaide for the Easter weekend and swam in a number of events against the country’s best. They were supervised by head coach Dylan Muir.
Personal bests were recorded by a couple of swimmers.
Several swimmers made the finals and there have been some very proud parents and coaches poolside and teammates watching via Prime TV at home.
This is the biggest team to go to nationals for SGB and highlights the growth in the club and skill and dedication of the local swimmers.
In a couple of weeks, it will be Sophie McKenzie’s turn at the open age championships.
Results
Rahni Matheson: 4th 200m Breaststroke, 39th 200IM, 50m Breaststroke 1st B final, 11th overall, 7th A final 100m Breaststroke.
Trinity O’Keefe: 35th 100m Breaststroke.
Milla Laub: 70th 50m Freestyle.
Sienna Matheson: 100m Breaststroke B final – 16th overall, 28th 200m Breaststroke.
Mostyn Lumsden: 50m Fly Qualified for B final – 9th, 19th overall.
Skye Munro: 36th 200m Breaststroke.