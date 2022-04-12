NYORA travelled to Catani on Saturday and came away with solid wins in both the Seniors and Reserves leaving coach Dylan Heylen delighted the whole playing group could share in the success of the day.
“It was a fantastic effort by both teams this week – two from two. It’s been a while since that’s happened for Nyora,” said Heylen.
And he was pleased to see the form of several in the Reserves in particular, who will be pressing for a senior call-up.
“There were some great games by a few of the boys in the Reserves game which will make selection difficult after the break,” he said.
“The Reserves had six changes from the week prior so hopefully they can get some consistency with players and their availability. I think they could have a really successful year if they stick together.
“It was a good win by them this week, but it’ll be a lot tougher next game against Buln. However, I’m sure they’re looking forward to the challenge.”
The Nyora Reserves started out in control, kicking 4.2 to Catani’s single goal. They extended this in the second quarter but didn’t have it all their own way in the third, with Catani putting on four goals to the Saints’ five.
The Saints were still winning at the stoppages, but Catani made good use of their attacks to add some welcome scoreboard-pressure.
Nyora ran out easy winners, kicking four more goals in the last quarter led by Adam Jamieson with 4 and Trent Breen 3.
The Seniors started slowly again this week, allowing the home team Catani to steal a bit of a march on them before settling down and ultimately going to the first break with a slender 5.1 to the Blues’ 4.0.
The second quarter was a tighter affair with both teams finding their match-ups and a pretty hot contest for the ball at the stoppages, but Nyora managed to extend the lead to a handy 16 points by half time.
On a perfect day for footy, Nyora started to set up more scoring shots in the third quarter but didn’t get value for effort.
“Our inaccuracy in front of goal let us down in the third quarter again. We had plenty of opportunity to kick away but couldn’t capitalise,” said Heylen in review.
“It was really good to see us getting the shots on goal, last year this is where we struggled the most but when we can start kicking a positive score, we’ll be a lot more competitive,” he said.
“I was really rapt with the effort from the boys though. They came at us hard in the last quarter and we stood strong. The monkey is off our back now, first win out of the way, hopefully a few more in the next few weeks.”
Heylen also praised Catani for the presentation of the ground.
The goal scoring was shared with Travis Stewart, Taylar Gard and Scott Pugh.