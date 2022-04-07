GENERATIONS of the McCaughan family have pulled on the jumper at Inverloch-Kongwak and another hard-tackling, up-and-coming key position defender continued the family tradition for them at the weekend.
Matt McCaughan, son of Tim McCaughan and Jo O’Neill, played his first game for the Sea Eagles against the Giants at Korumburra on Saturday and was one of several first-gamers to impress on the day.
Playing at centre half back, he tackled strongly, took some strong marks and looks likely to continue the family tradition there.
But he wasn’t the best McCaughan on the ground.
That honour goes to ruckman/forward Clint McCaughan who played the complete match on Saturday, controlling the stoppages, giving his fellow onballers an armchair ride, and then drifted forward to boot three goals.
His kicking to position, notwithstanding his big man status, was the feature of his game in what was a best-on-ground effort.
IK also welcomed back Marcus Toussaint, surprisingly for his first senior game in the blue and gold, after a decorated junior career at Inverloch-Kongwak. He was a good contributor on the day, but again, not the best Toussaint on the ground, with brother Oscar second best-on-ground with a strong effort through the midfield.
Two new arrivals at the club Ethan Park, ex-Fish Creek, and Jordan Thomas also played their first games, with Park clearly a strong addition on the ball and Thomas very serviceable in defence.
IK was well served by the whole on-ball unit including Corey Casey and Tom Hams.
Tristan Van Driel was the right man in the right place up forward with five goals and Shem Hawking was down back, controlling the rebound out of defence in his usual no-fuss style.
But the highly-fancied IK didn’t have it all their own way with the Korumburra Bena Giants leading the way at quarter time and continuing to hold IK to account all day.
Their improvement certainly impressed the opposition coach Ben Soumilas.
“I don’t want this to sound patronising after we’ve won by 49 points but that certainly wasn’t a fair indication of the contest,” he said after the game.
“They had some really good patterns of play which they’ve obviously worked hard on bringing into their game, and a lot of exciting young talent.
“They came out full of vigour and enthusiasm and started better than us, but we were gradually able to grind our way back into it.”
IK’s win wasn’t without its challenges, on top of the good showing by the Giants, they lost Lachie Scott in the first few minutes to a possible knee injury (thankfully proving to be OK) and had no bench left by three-quarter time.
Josh Hargreaves 2 goals, Matt Kennewell, Paul Fermanis, Darcy Hargrave, Boyd Robertson and Luke Walker were listed among the Giants’ best in an excellent first-up showing but they’re clearly not there to make up the numbers this year so expect more wins from them.
While on the subject of brothers; there’s only an outside chance of Jarryd Roughead rejoining IK this year after all the hoopla of last year, especially since brother Cam is giving more time to family duties – but you never know.