LOCATED in the beautiful South Gippsland, central to Korumburra and Leongatha, this gently undulating rural lifestyle property on 4.4 acres, plus small creek frontage lease, may be just what you have been searching for.
The property is set up for a variety of personal uses, including running a few steers or sheep and/or a few horses. There is ample water for stock and domestic but also for growing your own produce and being self-sufficient.
This three-bedroom home has been beautifully maintained with upgrades, lounge with cosy wood fire, central kitchen with electric cooking, bathroom with shower and toilet and an additional north-facing sitting room to soak up the ambience of the rural outlook.
There is a lock-up shed with an additional two bays of storage for vehicles or farm produce, plus:
• Cattle yards with loading race and crush.
• Double garage.
• Carport.
• Various small sheds for potting and gardening, as well as a chook shed.
• Three water tanks plus large dam for water storage.
• Four main paddocks to separate stock/horses.
• A great deal of fruit trees, including mandarin, plum, apples, fig, lemon passion fruit and more.
This home is located just minutes’ drive to South Gippsland’s two major towns, is 25 minutes to the golden beaches of Inverloch and a little over an hour’s drive to the south-eastern suburbs of Melbourne.
South Gippsland is thriving, with wineries, breweries, eateries, as well as the newly-opened rail trail just minutes away from your doorstep.
You really need to see this place to appreciate the property, its infrastructure and the great rural lifestyle that is on offer.
