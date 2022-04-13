KILCUNDA-BASS stole the show with a seven-point victory over Dalyston in a tightly contested local derby.
Deep into the last quarter, with the scores two points in favour of the visiting team, the Panthers’ reigning best and fairest, Jack Soroczynski, adeptly slippered through the sealer.
Five minutes remained on the clock but that was the straw that broke the camel’s back and the Magpies couldn’t find an avenue to goal as the seconds ticked away.
In contrast, Dalyston had burst out of the blocks with a quick three goals in the game’s first seven minutes. The Amin brothers each scored in quick succession and when new recruit Mason Storr snapped from 45 metres out, the Magpies looked on for the contest.
In response, the Panthers regained composure and thwarted further attacks. Their first goal scored by Nathan Foote came as a result of the building pressure and Foote pounced on an errant Dalyston centring pass to snap truly. Marcus Baxter’s long shot from the 50-metre arc nailed their second and Cam McKenzie added a third on the run to equal the scores at 3.2 apiece as the siren sounded.
The bright start turned into a dour battle in the second term. Both teams wasted golden opportunities early and scoring dried up.
Taylor Gibson and Jack Soroczynski created forward drive for their team and goals to Phillips and Baxter gave the visitors the lead.
Countering that, Dalyston moved Brendan Walsh into the centre corridor which allowed them to initiate attacks with more poise. Wallis and Amin scored goals on the end on his direct passes, evening up the contest once again.
Gibson’s marking power resulted in KB’s sixth goal before Adam Amin added his third for Dalyston to keep the margin to just two points at the long break.
The Panthers looked to control the ball early in the third and via Benson and Phillips, Gibson launched a tracer straight set shot from tight on the boundary to extend their lead. Foote added another after a 50-metre penalty which again was answered by Amin, who was making the most of every Dalyston foray.
A scrambling effort by young Lleyton Cartmel added a ninth goal for the Panthers but Omar Ashkar and Louis Armstrong held up the Daly defence to limit the bleeding.
Once again, a late goal by Amin tightened up proceedings to see the Pies nine points adrift and within reach of victory with a quarter to go.
The Dalyston fans sensed their team was in with a chance as Adam Amin kicked his sixth then seventh goal to edge them ahead.
But Marcus Baxter coolly answered with a composed set shot from 40 metres to regain the lead.
Just two points separated the teams and the contest was hot with end to end passages. Dalyston surged forward twice to be denied each time on their own goal-line with no scores as a result.
Then Soroczynski sealed the deal under much duress and the Panthers clung to a well-deserved victory.
Kilcunda-Bass have an Easter weekend engagement with their old foes Phillip Island to commence round three. Dalyston have an extra week to fine tune their game before taking on Korumburra-Bena under lights at Korumburra.