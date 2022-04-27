LEONGATHA held Wonthaggi at arm’s length for much of the contest, but the Power threatened to make a charge in the final term before the Parrots pulled away to win by six goals.
While Wonthaggi faced a 19-point deficit at the final change, coach Jarryd Blair delivered a calm address that had his players full of belief heading into the last term.
“I reckon we were on top for most of that quarter,” Blair said of the third stanza, noting the Power had been punished for their turnovers.
His playing group looked and sounded positive at the huddle and moved the ball impressively when play resumed.
However, while they did a great job of getting the ball into their forward line, Wonthaggi players were unable to goal, racking up four consecutive behinds to open the term, cutting the margin to 15 points.
That was as close as the Power was allowed to get, with Leongatha sweeping the ball forward at the 14-minute mark, nailing a long-range shot on the run.
Another Parrots’ goal early in time on put the game beyond Wonthaggi’s grasp.
While Mason McGannon’s three goals was the most for the victorious Leongatha, four of his teammates booted a pair of majors each, being Lachie Wright, Jack Ginnane, and a couple of Aarons – Hillberg and Heppell.
Luke Bowman was best afield for the Parrots, with Jackson Harry and Tom Marriott also prominent for the winning side.
Wonthaggi had just a couple of multiple goalkickers in Jordan Staley and Tom Davey, with Jack Blair and Aiden Lindsay its best players on the day.
Little separated the sides at quarter time, with Leongatha just 5-points ahead, although the Parrots had scored 3.5 to that point, compared to Wonthaggi’s efficient 3 goals straight.
Leongatha coach Trent McMicking urged his players to improve through the midfield in transition.
He also put a question to them as to whether they could up their intensity.
“Can our pressure go up?” McMicking asked, concluding “I reckon it can,” a sentiment his players agreed with.
The Parrots responded with a five goal to three second term, going on to win every quarter in a solid performance.
Leongatha has now won nine of its last 11 clashes with archrival Wonthaggi.
Saturday’s victory for the Parrots continued the pattern of last year when these teams each won their away clash against the other.
This season, Wonthaggi hasn’t tasted victory since round 1, being held to a draw by Warragul, and currently sits mid-table, so will have a sense of urgency when it visits eighth-placed Drouin in round 4.
Leongatha will look to extend its unbeaten run this year and is unlikely to make life easy for bottom-placed and winless Bairnsdale when it visits the Parrots’ nest.