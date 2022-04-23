THE Poowong Loch Cricket Club wrapped up its premiership season with a good, fun night at the Loch clubrooms.
Trophies were replaced with monthly loyalty awards to those who play every week. Winners were Anwar Magnusson, Sa’id Magnusson, Matt Hancock and Jason Hibbs.
Ben Giles (Fielding), Michael Busazi (Bowling) and Shannon Rozario (Batting and Cricketer of the Year) will all be mentioned on the club honour board.
Garry Knox, Alex Dixon and Peter Miller were named equal best club persons.
Based on the premiership win, the LDCA has promoted Poowong Loch from B2 to B1. The team are excited by the promotion and look forward to the challenges of competing at a higher level.