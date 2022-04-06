WONTHAGGI’S largest agency has partnered with Australia’s leading real estate group to create Ray White Wonthaggi-Cape Paterson.
The well-known PBE Real Estate team, now headed by Adam Mabilia and Chris Wood, has made the transition to the Ray White Group in partnership with Ray White Inverloch, headed up by Fiona McMahon-Hughes.
Within the office, the team have brought decades of experience to the Wonthaggi and Cape Paterson area but will now be backed by the global reach, brand recognition and superior support offered by Ray White.
“While we may be operating under a new name, we are still the same people, the same team and have the same outstanding work ethic but with even more capability to serve our community’s real estate needs,” Mr Mabilia said.
The office works as a team and Mr Mabilia said the combined experience along with the longevity of the office and second to none local knowledge are their greatest assets.
“The office was established nearly 50 years ago and has grown to be a strong presence in the area. Everyone knows us and we are passionate about always being there for our clients,” Mr Mabilia said.
Wonthaggi boasts a wide spectrum of properties from new builds through to unit complexes and everything in between, including miner’s cottages and acreage.
Meanwhile, Cape Paterson and Kilcunda are most well-known for coastal retreats and luxury residences.
Ray White Victoria and Tasmania CEO Stephen Dullens welcomed Mr Mabilia and Mr Wood to the group.
“We’re excited to welcome Adam, Chris and their highly experienced team to the Ray White family,” Mr Dullens said.
“We have tremendous respect for what they have achieved as a team and business, operating as the market leaders in Wonthaggi and Cape Paterson for many decades.
“We’re thrilled that the team has entrusted the Ray White Group for the next chapter in their business journey and look forward to supporting Adam, Chris and the whole office as they continue to provide exceptional service to their customers.”