FROM humble beginnings in an old shed on a railway siding in the smallest of country towns, Ray White prospered.
That one real estate office in Crows Nest, Queensland, grew. It relocated. Services were added.
Now, 120 years later, Ray White is a household name in Australasia.
It has evolved into Australasia’s most successful real estate business, with more than 1000 individual offices across Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, China, Hong Kong, the Middle East and Atlanta, USA.
And there are now offices across Bass Coast and South Gippsland, including in Wonthaggi, Foster, Inverloch, Leongatha, Cape Paterson, Phillip Island and Sandy Point.
The Foster and Sandy Point teams brought five decades of real estate experience under the Ray White banner, and they have been using the national capabilities of Australia’s leading agency to continue growing the two businesses.
Sandy Point is only about two hours from Melbourne and is well-known as a seaside holiday destination. The Ray White Sandy Point office specialises in holiday rentals and with the addition of seachangers from Melbourne flocking to the town, director Peter Bellingham hopes to build the business to better serve the newcomers and locals of the area.
Meanwhile, through Ray White Foster, they have a clear goal to grow and expand the property management team and rent roll.
On Phillip Island, the local Island community is at the centre of everything they do. You’ll find Ray White Phillip Island active and involved at all levels, supporting local sporting clubs, schools and businesses across the Island.
You can rest assured that they have the local market knowledge and experience required to get you the best possible result. They offer an innovative approach, providing strategic and individualised marketing catered to your property.
Their property management team will go above and beyond to protect your investment and your return, while still providing a loved home for tenants.
In Inverloch, Fiona McMahon-Hughes and her family – including Fiona’s father Kevin McMahon and her daughter Olivia Hughes – set up a new real estate business as part of the Ray White Group in 2020.
Between the three, they brought more than four decades of real estate and business experience to the people of Inverloch.
Although Inverloch is a well-known holiday destination, lots of young people and families have moved to the area attracted by the beautiful natural environmental as well as good schools, kindergartens and other services.
With Ray White being a long established and successful family owned and led business, it was an easy decision for Fiona to join their group.
In Wonthaggi, the well-known PBE Real Estate team, now headed by Adam Mabilia and Chris Wood, recently made the transition to the Ray White Group in partnership with Ray White Inverloch, headed up by Fiona.
Within the office, the team have brought decades of experience to the Wonthaggi and Cape Paterson area but will now be backed by the global reach, brand recognition and superior support offered by Ray White. Wonthaggi boasts a wide spectrum of properties from new builds through to unit complexes and everything in between, including miner’s cottages and acreage.
Meanwhile, Cape Paterson and Kilcunda are most well-known for coastal retreats and luxury residences.
There have been some exciting changes happening at Ray White Leongatha, and owners Mick Hanily, Jason Harris and Kasey Bowman could not be happier with how it has all come together.
Following the change from Stockdale & Leggo to Ray White in December, the Leongatha office recently received a full revamp and is now a sophisticated and modern space that complements the Ray White brand, and what it stands for.
There has also been the introduction of some fresh faces in the office, with Rebecca Wylie joining the property management team as well as David Trotman and Paige Matthews joining the sales team.
Ray White is still a family-owned business, now spanning residential, commercial and rural property as well as hotels, marine, property management and property funds investment. When you choose Ray White, you’re choosing more than 120 years of experience across thousands of agents around Australia, Asia and New Zealand.
Ray White created a business his family took pride in. A pride reflected in a determination to keep testing its potential. Forever expanding with new members and new services.
Ray’s philosophy was simple and enduring. He and his subsequent leaders had a basic test for everything they did and do. An overwhelming desire to bring benefits to whom they transacted business with and to all those that trusted their careers to the ‘Ray White’ name.
Seeking to be proud of every transaction has propelled this family-owned and led group to market leadership in the combined Australia and New Zealand markets.