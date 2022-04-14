THE focus on customer focus at Elders Leongatha has resulted in ongoing growth across its insurance, real estate, and livestock sale sections, with the multi-faceted business shifting into their custom-designed Bair Street premises last week (Monday, April 4).
“All of our products are expanding, and we were wanting to upgrade our office, get more exposure and we needed bigger premises to house everybody,” auctioneer and branch manager Rohan McRae said.
He praised TS Constructions for its handling of the project and its ability to tailor the premises to the needs of Elders and its customers.
That included the installation of many separate office spaces, and soundproofing in the walls and roof to eliminate echoes from the existing large building.
Rohan said consideration was given to creating an open-plan office space, but it was decided a more traditional layout would be best, ensuring privacy for clients.
Staff are excited about the move into a modern purpose-built facility that allows for further expansion of the businesses.
One side of the new premises is devoted to insurance, with the other houses real estate and livestock offices.
There is also a livestock workstation down the back.
Real estate sales agent Katrina Griggs is delighted about the move and the opportunity it creates to gain exposure for the business.
“We’ve got all new real estate displays in the front window, which is very exciting, so a big fresh look,” Katrina said.
She said some people missed the old premises due to their arcade location.
Jamie Hutchison is co-director of the Leongatha Elders Insurance franchise and has been actively involved in the transition to the new office.
“We’ve grown really quickly and don’t have room for all of our staff in this office,” Jamie said of the old McCartin Street premises.
The insurance business recently employed a new person and is advertising to fill another vacancy, with no room left in the old office to accommodate those additions to the team.
A move to the new spacious office will enable the team to work together efficiently, with room for further expansion.
The Elders Leongatha Insurance business recently won Elders’ Insurer of the Year, a national award.
Elders also granted its Leongatha Real Estate branch ‘elite status’.
While the business’ customer appeal is demonstrated by its need for larger premises to accommodate its expanding number of staff, Elders has provided official endorsement of the Leongatha branch’s customer outlook.
“We just won the Customer Satisfaction award, which is a national award with Elders,” Rohan said.
Such recognition has been achieved despite the constraints of an outgrown setting, pointing to a bright future for customers and staff at Elders’ new Bair Street office.