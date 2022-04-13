VICTORIA Police is warning motorists to take care this Easter after a shocking start to the April school holidays with five fatalities on the weekend.
Operation Compass will see police flood roads and highways across the state in a major effort to reduce road trauma.
The operation will be extended to coincide with Easter and Anzac Day public holidays, which fall over consecutive weekends this year.
Following the lowest number of lives lost for March on record last month, police are warning motorists not to be complacent during April.
There have been 11 lives lost already this month, including five fatalities which occurred over the first weekend of the Victorian school holidays.
Police are anticipating widespread travel across the state and will be targeting areas deemed high-risk.
Motorists travelling to regional areas will be a focus, with fatalities on regional roads up almost 40 per cent on last year.
Police issued more than 9000 infringements over a five-day Easter operation in 2021 and will again be on the lookout for speeding and impaired drivers.
Motorists are encouraged to use VICSES Driver Reviver sites across the state to manage fatigue on longer trips.
Operation Compass commences on Thursday, April 14, and will conclude on Monday, April 25.