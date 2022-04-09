JARRYD Roughead’s history with the Hawthorn Football Club has continued to pay dividends for the 4-time premiership player and 2-time all Australian.
On Saturday, April 9, the 3-year-old filly he part owns with some of his former Hawks mates, El Patroness, stormed home on the rain affected Royal Randwick course to grab one of the biggest Group One races of the Sydney Autumn Carnival, the 2400m Star Australian Oaks.
And she saluted at the terrific price of $27 for the win, of which dozens of his local football mates enjoyed a share.
El Patroness was superbly ridden by the in-form jockey Damian Lane and prepared in fine style for the important event by Danny O’Brien
Among those in the Balmerino Racing Partnership which owns the horse are (Manager: J S Rosham), C Mathieson, P Prendergast, D T & Mrs J O’Brien, J Gunston, J Ceglar, L Shiels, J Roughead and L M B Twenty Two (Mgr: L Breust).