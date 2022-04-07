THIS extremely neat three-bedroom home is situated close to all amenities and only a short flat walk to the main street of Korumburra.
North-facing views dominate this property, especially from the patio where you will enjoy the incredible views across the township and of rolling hills.
This solid brick home has been built above and beyond normal standards and is as solid as a rock.
Features of the home include reverse cycle heat/air conditioner, gas heating, three large bedrooms all with built-in robes, L shape lounge/formal dining room and garage/workshop.
The home has been re-wired and the external security lighting is second to none.
The rear yard is easy to maintain and fully fenced for pets. Settlement is flexible and the home will be presented ready to move in to, so give us a call now to book your inspection today.
1 Jumbunna Road, Korumburra
For Sale $505,000
Agent Alex Scott & Staff
Scott McKenzie 0427 552 898
Christie Nelson 0407 812 904