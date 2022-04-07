AFTER having to cancel a concert due to COVID-19, organisers are happy to represent classical pianist Joshua Hooke in concert at 2pm on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Josh is currently studying a Doctorate of Music at Melbourne University.
During lockdown, Josh – in collaboration with Jack Vanzet – created an album called Composites which is available to download on Spotify and Apple Music, among other platforms.
The concert will be held at Baptist Church Wonthaggi. Entry is $20 – pay at the door.
Please bring your mask. For more information, contact Robert Hayward on 0412 645 478.