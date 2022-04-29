THE opportunity to start the season two and zero, rather than one and one, was incentive enough for both of these round one winning sides to produce some of their best.
With 13 teams and only five spots for finals, it would be matches like this that gave opportunity to much more attractive possibilities later in the season.
The Lions on their new and improved home ground were also keen to show they were deserving of the effort and work that had been done in the off season.
But a devastating second half of football for the visitors shut down any celebrations for the home side.
Stony Creek coach, Jai Acardi, said “after a really good first half of football where we managed to control a lot of the play but were unable to put any scoreboard pressure on Tarwin, we pretty much stopped, the third quarter was one to forget from our point of view,
Tarwin came out firing and we just fell back into some bad habits.”
Tarwin coach, Troy Hemming said it was a great team effort across the board from the state.
Skill errors early cost us but credit to Stony on their pressure around the contest, best news from the day is our A grade netball team had their first win since 2017 – huge for the club,” he said.
Great clubs are built on genuine excitement and pleasure in others’ success within the group, the Sharks are certainly doing the “little” things right.
Stony Creek 4-6-30 were defeated by Tarwin 12-1-73.