STONY Creek kicked off its season with an emphatic 38-point win, a victory that was as good as it gets for the Lions.
Winning has been like gold for these two teams in recent years so the chance to open the account in the 2022 season with four premiership points was seen as crucial by both.
The Blues at home had been happy with their pre-season and appreciative of the numbers that had made the effort in the weeks and months leading up to this day.
Equally, the Lions with some new faces, both junior and those more experienced, had given the visitors the belief a win first up was most certainly possible.
Stony Creek coach Jai Acardi said it was a great start to the season for their boys at Thorpdale against some good opposition.
“After a really even first half we were able to pull away, even though to their credit they pushed us to the end, the placing for both our sides (Seniors and Reserves) is that it was our first real hit out of the season as two individual teams and although we took a while to gel once we got going, we had some really good passages of play.”
Thorpdale coach Ray Pickering said it was a very good, tight first half of footy but they cost themselves a two-to-three-goal lead at half time with some undisciplined acts.
“Second half we couldn’t sustain our structures and fitness, allowing Stony to get on top and run over us in the end,” Ray said.
“Stony have recruited very well and are much improved from 2021 and will scare some good teams this year. We have some positives to take out of the first half going into round two v MDU.”
There is a long season that awaits both of these teams, but there’s no question that they will be a headache for many opposition teams in 2022.