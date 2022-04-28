GIPPSLAND Soccer League Round 2 results.
Leongatha Knights FC (LKFC) v Lang Lang U12s: win 4-0
LKFC v Lang Lang women’s: win 34-0
LKFC women’s team followed their strong showing in Round 1 with another strong showing against visiting team Lang Lang.
Unfortunately, the opposition was only able to field 8 on pitch players, this created space for the Lady Knights to comfortably link up in the attacking third.
LKFC v Lang Lang seniors: win 6-1
LKFC men’s team continued their strong start to the season with a composed win over visiting team Lang Lang United. Midfielder, and player of the match, Dan Thomas opened the scoring within the first five minutes but a strong defensive line up from Lang Lang prevented any further goals in the first half. Leongatha lifted their passing game in the second half to create some excellent forward runs that resulted in goals from Ethan Bath, PJ O’Meara and Aidan Hall. An excellent strike from Lang Lang caught Leongatha off guard to finish the score 6-1 Leongatha’s way.