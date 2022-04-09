ARE you looking for an amazing lifestyle property in a tranquil setting of sweeping lawns and established trees?
Then look no more; we have the perfect property for you – located 5 minutes from Leongatha and 15 minutes from Inverloch.
This immaculately presented brick veneer home is set on two level acres with a sweeping panoramic rural backdrop to enjoy.
It offers a versatile layout with a fabulous family-friendly design that draws natural light into every space.
With new paintwork inside and out, there is nothing left to do on this amazing property.
This home comprises four bedrooms and a study with modern ensuite and walk-in robe to the main bedroom with the three additional bedrooms containing built-in robes. The updated bathroom boasts a spa bath and shower.
A versatile modern kitchen includes electric cooking, dishwasher and good storage space.
The large, open family/dining area features solid fuel heating and a reverse cycle unit. And it leads directly out to a large timber decked entertaining area with a cleverly designed feature palm tree built into the deck.
A second living area at the opposite end of the home provides a private getaway from the kids.
An 11m x 5m solar-heated in-ground pool and adjoining covered alfresco area with a built-in kitchen is perfect for entertaining friends and family, with a playground area off to the side for kids to play and enjoy freely.
The property has an endless water supply from a bore and three large tanks.
And there is heaps of shedding.
There are two sheds, with the first being a large 25m x 12m with a 3.6m clearance. This shed includes a man cave, mezzanine floor, power, 8.8kw solar system and five sliding doors for ease of access.
The second shed is 12m x 8m with two roller doors, an open bay and a double carport to the side.
These sheds are perfect to run a business out of.
This is a great property in a beautiful tranquil setting surrounded by stunning farmland. Inspection will impress.
315 Hillgroves Rd, Leongatha Sth
For Sale $1.55m
Agent Ray White Leongatha
Jason Harris 0417 640 079