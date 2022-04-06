THE best of Victorian surfers, including from Phillip Island, will be battling it out this Thursday, April 7, at Bells Beach to claim a spot to compete amongst the world’s top surfers in the Rip Curl Pro Trials.
The event will feature 16 of the top Victorian Male surfers and the top 16 Female surfers, who will also compete against four Rip Curl wildcards to attain the exclusive spot in the main event.
A few of the surfers invited to compete in the event includes 2022 Men’s Victorian Open Champion and current World Qualifying Series athlete surfer Xavier Huxtable (Jan Juc), Harry De Roth (Phillip Island), Bohdie Williams (Point Lonsdale), alongside 2022 Women’s Victorian Open Champion Sophie Fletcher (Phillip Island), Bella Wilson (Jan Juc), Sarsha Pancic (Blairgowrie) and former World Tour Competitor Nikki van Dijk (Phillip Island).
Results from the World Qualifying Series Ranking (2022), Pro Junior Ranking (2021) and Victorian Open Series results (2022) determined the selection of surfers in the event.
The Rip Curl Pro Trials will be held on Thursday, April 7, at Bells Beach on the Surf Coast. Heats will begin at 7.30am.
The Rip Curl Pro waiting period begins Sunday, April 10, and concludes Thursday, April 20, at Bells Beach.
Trials Live scores can be found via www.surfingvic.com/live and further information on the Rip Curl Pro can be found via www.surfingvic.com/rip-curl-pro
The Rip Curl Pro Trials is presented by Visit Victoria and supported by the World Surf League, Rip Curl and Surfing Victoria.