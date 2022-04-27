AGRICULTURE Victoria will hold a field day on Friday, April 29 from 10am to 1pm, at the new Gippsland Weed Warriors Producer Demonstration Site to discuss strategies for dealing with weeds and managing pastures after fire.
The Weed Warrior Producer Demonstration Site at Ensay is one of four sites on host farms in the Upper Murray and Gippsland as part of a producer demonstration project funded until December 2025.
The second site is at Clifton Creek and is focusing on Chilean needle grass control in an existing pasture.
“Each site has a different weed of interest – a woody or pasture weed – and the host farm is the focal point for group discussions on the demonstration site,” Agriculture Victoria Livestock Industry Development Officer, Janice Dowe said.
“As part of the project, a weed management plan will be developed at that site between the farmer, agronomist and discussion group members.
“Each host farm will implement their ‘usual weed control’ practice, with the project funding an enhanced weed control strategy as a comparison.”
The aim of the project is to demonstrate to what extent improved weed control and follow-up management improves persistence and productivity of newly sown or degraded permanent pastures in fire affected areas.
Presenters at the field day are Janice Dowe, Nicole Frost (Agronomist, S&W Seed Co) and Neil Stringer (farmer and chemical certification trainer).
Topics include, pastures: perennials vs annuals; grass and legume options; how to accurately check and calibrate a spray unit – nozzles, pressures, and pumps; ways to improve spraying effectiveness.
To register for the event contact Janice Dowe – 0437 282 315 or janice.dowe@agriculture.vic.gov.au