CERTIFICATE 2 in Horticulture has been one of BCAL’s most popular courses over the last few years. Now, people have the opportunity to take their skills to the next level with Certificate 3.
The Level 3 course includes units on managing work sites and landscape management programs, as well as soil testing, safe chemical handling, pest and weed control, and much more.
BCAL’s Horticulture Certificate course will begin in May and the streamlined course will have you fully qualified by the end of the year. Certificate 2 is not an entry requirement, so you can jump straight into the advanced level and be in business by Christmas.
For more information on all BCAL’s courses and services, please visit www.bcal.vic.edu.au or call 5672 3115 to learn more.
Wonthaggi Woodcrafters
This week will be your last chance to check out the Woodies’ pop-up gift shop in the Plaza Walk Arcade (opposite Woolies).
The store has been doing a brisk trade but there is still plenty left to choose from. Whether it’s something small like pens or kitchen utensils, through to large bowls, lamps and cabinets, there’s something to suit every budget and taste.
Each item comes with a card stating the name of the woodcrafter who made it, and the type of timber it was crafted from – so you know you’re getting something truly local.
For more information about joining the Woodcrafters, visit www.wonthaggiwoodcrafters.com.au or pop in at the shop.