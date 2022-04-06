AFTER 20 consecutive years, the Wonthaggi Woodcrafters were disappointingly not able to secure a venue for their annual Christmas Shop in 2021.
Instead, the Woodies wish to advise their loyal customers they have an Easter Shop for the two weeks of the April school holidays, inclusive of the Easter weekend.
The shop will be in the Plaza Arcade, Wonthaggi, opposite Woolworths and adjacent to the Wonthaggi Library. It will be open from April 11 to April 23.
On display and for sale will be the usual broad range of quality locally made woodcrafted products, all at very reasonable prices.
There will be beautiful turned bowls, platters, vases, wall displays, containers and pens, wall and mantle clocks, kitchenalia, small furniture, artistic display items and so much more.
Children’s toys feature a variety of wheeled toys or choose a toy kit to enjoy assembling with your kids at home. There’ll be something for everyone. We expect there to be several hundred items for sale.
If you’re interested in a unique gift or something for yourself or your home, what could be better than a product locally crafted from beautiful, resilient, natural Aussie timber? It’s a long time until next Christmas, but special things can be put away for special people.
If you would just like to call in, browse and have a chat, you will be made very welcome. The Wonthaggi Woodcrafters have missed seeing their regular customers and friends who drop by each year.
The shop is open weekdays from 10am to 4pm and Saturdays from 10am to 1pm. It closed on Good Friday and Sundays. EFTPOS facilities are available.
For further enquiries about this sales event or becoming involved with the Woodies, call the secretary on 0417 010 941.