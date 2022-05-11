AT 10.20pm on May 9, police were called to a suspicious person loitering in the Yanakie area.
A male was located in a vehicle at a holiday resort.
Police allege the male proceeded to drive towards police members and collided with the police vehicle.
The male allegedly failed to stop for police and drove away from the area.
A 34-year-old South Gippsland man was subsequently located in Sandy Point on Tuesday.
Arrested and remanded in custody, the male was due to appear in court today (May 11).
He was charged with various traffic offences and evading police.
The police vehicle incurred minor damage with no injuries to police or other parties.