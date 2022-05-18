THERE’S been a hive of activity at the Early Voting Centre in Cowes since it opened on Monday this week.
The residents’ bus from Banfields Aged Care pulled in, Coles supermarket shoppers crossed the street out of convenience and others, coming into Cowes on purpose.
It is expected that as many as half the voters in Monash might have taken the chance to “get it out of the way” ahead of election day this Saturday, May 21.
Several of the eight candidates had already visited by midweek to handout ‘how to vote’ cards, shake hands and chew the fat with the punters; among them the Liberals’ Russell Broadbent, Independent Deb Leonard, One Nation’s Allen Hicken and Australian Federation Party candidate David Welsh.
Polling booth volunteers reported that everyone had been polite. They said more than half collected (and returned) all of the how to vote cards but they frankly acknowledged the two major parties were getting the lion’s share of the votes.
Despite the efforts of independents and minor party candidates in the lead up, early indications are that it will be out of the Liberals’ Russell Broadbent and Labor’s Jessica O’Donnell but in the final analysis, preference voting will prove crucial.
Neither David Welsh nor Deb Leonard have indicated to their supporters how they should number the other squares.
One Nation’s Allan Hicken has somewhat surprisingly asked his supporters to preference Labor against the incumbent Liberal, he has been quoted as saying Mr Broadbent has “had his day”.
Matt Morgan for the Greens is predictably recommending Jessica O’Donnell ahead of Russell Broadbent, the UAP’s Christine McShane has been no where to be seen but her preferences are expected to favour the Liberals. Meg Edwards is also likely to preferences the Libs against Labor, so it could be a close-run thing.
Former Bass Coast Mayor Neil Rankin was on the hustings for the Greens but expects their vote to be impacted by Deb Leonard’s run.
“Give us your Senate vote, for Lidia Thorpe,” he says.
Where voters mark their white Senate paper, at least six above the line, will be key to an effective Parliament.
David Welsh at Cowes
One of the candidates at the Early Voting Centre at St Philip’s Anglican Church Hall was David Welsh of the Australian Federation Party.
He’s got a different take on politics.
As well as being strongly in favour of encouraging and protecting family farms and small business from the clutches of the corporates, he believes the same threat looms for NDIS service providers who he sees being picked off by the big operators.
He’s also trying to raise the profile of some little known, little understood laws
“That’s not what the NDIS was supposed to be about. Small-scale service providers were supposed to be encouraged to provide local disability services but now we have the corporate providers trying to swallow up the most successful of these smaller operators.” Mr Welsh said.
But one of the key points he is trying to make involves equity law, trust law and canon law including such things as ‘Equitable Minors Estate’ and the ‘the Inscribed Stock Act and Regulations’ which he says details little-known rights available to every citizen.
Mr Welsh wants to see decision-making devolved back to the people via town hall meetings and local members representing the demonstrated views of their constituents.
He also wants to see Australia distance itself from international treaties and agreements which adversely impact Australia’s own sovereignty.
David is married with three children and recently moved to Sunderland Bay.
Locally you can vote early at the following locations:
- Wonthaggi Senior Citizens Centre, 46-50 Murray St, Wonthaggi. Opening hours: Monday, May 16 to Thursday, May 19 8.30am–5.30pm. Friday, May 20 8.30am–6pm.
- Cowes St Philips Anglican Church Hall, 102-110 Thompson Ave, Cowes. Opening hours: Monday, May 16 to Thursday, May 19 8.30am–5.30pm. Friday, May 20 8.30am–6pm.