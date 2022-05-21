PEOPLE who have lived on Phillip Island all of their lives are frankly gobsmacked when they finally get around to taking a Seal Rocks Cruise with Wildlife Coast Cruises.
So, you can imagine what visitors to the Island think when they see a genuine wonder of nature to rival even the world-famous Penguin Parade.
“This is incredible, it’s amazing,” they said as a seething, boiling mass of young seals crowded around the ‘Kasey Lee’.
They were watching us, and we were watching them. It was magic.
“You’ll see a lot of the seal pups swim out to see us. They’re very inquisitive. They’re interested in looking at us. The only sound you will hear is their mothers calling out to them to find out where they are,” said the Wildlife Coast Cruises commentator.
She explained that it’s the time when the young pups are getting out and trying their newly found swimming skills.
They can be seen diving and leaping, cuddling and kissing, dunking and hugging… thousands of them.
“The colony number 15,000 to 20,000, one of the biggest fur seal colony in Australia and the numbers are on the rise,” we are told.
“At one time there were several hundred thousand seals here and there’s every indication the numbers are going in that direction again.”
Certainly, you might be lucky enough to see a whale as a bonus, when you enter Bass Strait on the south side of the Island, adjacent to the Whale Highway, or a penguin quickly breaching the surface for a breath of air while fishing, but the highlight of the cruise is before you… up to 5000 seals in the water around the boat and many more sunning themselves on the rocks around.
The boat drifts in super close to the rocks, in a sheltered pool out of the so-called “washing machine”, where waves from both sides of the Island clash at times, where you can enjoy a close encounter with these beautiful creatures.
If there’s still hundreds of Islanders who’ve never been out to see the seals, there must be millions of Victorians who’ve also missed out, not to mention those from interstate and overseas.
If you do come to the Island… do yourself a favour!
Book online at: https://wildlifecoastcruises.rezdy.com/
For information on all of the Wildlife Coast Cruises got to: https://www.wildlifecoastcruises.com.au/