BOWEN Gough, a former South Gippsland Bass Swim Club swimmer, has been named in the roster for the 2022 FINA World Championships and the 2022 Commonwealth Games in England.
It follows the conclusion of the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships where Gough won gold in the 200m butterfly, 11th in the 50m butterfly and 4th in 100 LC metre butterfly.
“I had to make the decision after trials last year if I was going to keep going,” Gough said after taking out gold in the 200m butterfly.
“I thought to myself, ‘If I’m going to do this, I’m going to go all in’.”
Gough then moved up to the Gold Coast and trained with Michael Bohl.
“I went 100 per cent all in and it feels bloody good.”
South Gippsland Bass Swim Club (SGB) was where Bowen fell in love with swimming and it was where the dream to represent Australia began, according to his mum, Michelle Gough.
“Thanks to all our country swimming friends for all your support for Bowen along this journey,” she posted on the SGB Facebook page.
“Dream big and train hard but make sure you have lots of fun along the way.”
Nathan Foote and Josh Seignior, both from South Gippsland Bass Swim Club, also competed in the Australian Swimming Championships.
Foote finished 8th in 100 LC metre backstroke and 1st in the final in 200 LC metre backstroke.
Seignior finished 23rd in the 50m breaststroke final.
The 2022 FINA World Championships are set to run from June 17 to 25 in Budapest, Hungary.
The Commonwealth Games will be held in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 8, 2022.