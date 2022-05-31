WONTHAGGI-based LS Finance Broking has the knowledge when it comes to finding you the right loan or mortgage.
The business was established in early 2017 by Lynda Sainsbury, who has more than 20 years’ experience in banking and finance.
In addition to her experience, she also holds two Diploma degrees in Financial Services and in Finance Mortgage Broker Management and has received several awards over the years.
LS Finance Broking has access to a wide range of lenders and even offers a complimentary consultation around your financial requirements.
“Although we don’t officially provide advice, our job as a broker is to help educate and guide our clients to make an informed decision around choosing a lender and a product,” said Lynda, director and senior broker.
“We help our clients through the entire process, from beginning to end and beyond, within a professional and caring environment”.
“Searching for the right bank and product that suits your needs can be a minefield. By using an experienced broking firm, our staff can navigate bank policy, monthly living expenses, calculate income and expenditure, as well as find features you love, such as offset and redraw facilities.”
Lynda said the team is proud of all the clients’ dreams they’ve helped achieve, including first home buyers and those upgrading or refinancing.
“We’ve helped hundreds of first home buyers get into their own home and of course many other buyers and investors. A huge thank you to my team. I couldn’t be happier with the team I have. They are all so amazing and share my vision of helping our clients achieve their dreams.” she said.
LS Finance Broking is expanding into the rest of Victoria, with a new webpage currently in development.
They are also growing their social media presence, with staff member Hannah working on regular informational Facebook posts and creating an Instagram page shortly.
“Whilst purchases have slowed down somewhat in the past month, due to some nervousness around interest rate movements and the election, refinances are running hot!” said Sean, also a broker in the firm.
LS Finance Broking is accredited with close to 35 Lenders and can assist with Home Loans, Investment Loans, Line of Credits, Business loans, Asset Finance, Personal loans and Reverse Mortgages.
To make an enquiry, call Lynda on 0429 121 082 or pop into their office at
107A Graham Street, Wonthaggi VIC 3995.
For more information, visit lsfinancebroking.com.au.
Your full financial situation would need to be reviewed prior to acceptance of any offer or product.
LS Finance Broking Pty Ltd, Credit Representative (495763) is authorised under Australian Credit Licence 389328.