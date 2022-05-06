AN OVERNIGHT sailing and Bobby Wilson and his wife Julie were fresh on dry land from Tasmania for the Gippsland Country Music Festival last month.
Knocking out plenty of tunes, Bobby ensured the important ones were included, like River of Life, which tells the story of the Darling Murray River and the severity of the government’s Murray Darling Basin decision.
Bobby’s life story would fill novels.
Born in 1955 in Wilcannia on the Darling River in New South Wales, Bobby was the first born of ten.
“My dear old mum and dad raised us kids under the gum trees. My dad is from the Dunghutti tribe and mum was from the Barkindji tribe.
“Back then, my parents and grandparents were not recognised as Australians or even as people. It wasn’t until the 1967 referendum that Aboriginal people were no longer classed under the ‘Flora and Fauna Act’.
“I’m not being inflammatory; I am just telling the truth. There is no lying in my life.
“Dad and I built a shack on the Darling River when I was 10 years old.
“We lived off the land. If any of us kids saw a roo down the track, off we’d go with the hunting dogs.”
The riverbank provided the Wilson’s with wild berries and fruits, fish, kangaroos and emus.
“Once a month, we would get government rations of flour, sugar, billy tea, a tin of corned beef and maybe an old grey government blanket.
“We had our morals and values entrenched into us by our parents – they taught us to respect our elders, use our manners, stand up for ourselves, be strong and believe in ourselves and our culture.
“My upbringing helped shape the person that I am today – proud, loyal and honest.”
A culture filled with music, singing made the Barkindji spirit stronger.
“I learnt how to play music by ear. I can’t read music; I just copied the music from the records my parents would be playing: the old 78s, ‘75s and 45 LPs.
“I would tune my guitar to the tunes of Slim Dusty, Buddy Williams or Charley Pride and other singers.”
Leaving school at 16, Bobby’s skills saw him undertake many jobs, including mining for 15 years.
An explosive ticket in hand, Bobby moved up the ranks exploring coal, oil and gas, eventually becoming the boss.
The years proceeding saw Bobby marry Donna and have three children.
Taking his nephew under his wing, Bobby and Donna took on sole custody of a young Clinton, and their family grew to six.
As an Aboriginal Liaison Officer in Flinders, Bobby was invited to sing and celebrate Aunty Ida West at a function.
“A lady named Hazel overheard me telling someone that I had always wanted to record a CD but had never got the chance. So, she graciously offered me three hours of her time and that of a musician friend of hers.”
Fast-forward, Bobby met Kutcha Edwards and Grant Hanson, and was awarded a $10,000 arts grant to record his first album. His dream of recording had come true.
Today, Bobby is proudly married to Julie (after the passing of Donna in 2008) and has recorded a second album.
“I’ve sat around the campfire, looked at my dad and my uncles and aunts and cousins, and that’s where I draw the spirits of my musical talent from.
“And from the legends that I’ve heard on the radiogram from Slim Dusty, Charley Pride, Buddy Williams, Chad Morgan and Troy Cassar-Daley to Adam Harvey, and The Wolfe Brothers, I enjoy all types of music.”
And a third album may just be in the works.
“I’m thinking about doing that but encouraging my grandchildren to also be a part of that. I’d love to inspire the younger ones to get up there – just do your stuff, be who you are naturally.”
With his album played around the world, Bobby was chuffed to hear it receive airtime in South Korea and Canada.
With covers and his own originals, Bobby has been incredibly fortunate to collaborate with incredible talents in the music industry.
“The gentlest person that I have had the honour of sitting down, listening to and talking with was Uncle Jimmy Little. The man was so calm, he was an inspiration, to be in his aura, it’s just unbelievable.”
“My grandchildren, their children, and their children in the future will sit down and they’ll say Grandpa Wilson’s dream came true.”