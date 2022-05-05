By Nick Sinis
ALARMING data from Anglicare Victoria’s 2022 Rental Affordability Snapshot continues to reveal the startling reality of housing affordability across Gippsland.
The snapshot analysed 18,934 Victorian private rental listings from March 19, 2022, a fall of more than 40 per cent compared to the year before.
Two thirds of regional areas did not have a single rental listing on the day of the survey, and regional rents have risen 6.7 per cent, faster than the pace of inflation.
In Bass Coast, the mean weekly rent had gone from $403 in 2021 to $436 this year, while the median had rose from $390 to $420.
There was a total of 27 properties advertised in Bass Coast for the period, while South Gippsland only had three.
Vicki Levey, regional director of Anglicare Victoria in Gippsland, said skyrocketing rents were also being intensified by inflation.
“When people are looking for a rental, the stock is not there and because they’re in such high demand, the costs are going up as well,” she said.
“There’s no availability for our low-income earners to get into the private market.
“The federal government needs to look at JobSeeker payments and rental affordability schemes and look after our most vulnerable.”
Ms Levey said the situation continues to push people into all phases of homelessness, such as couch surfing and living with relatives to accommodation.
“Motel accommodation is a trend that we’re seeing across Gippsland,” she said.
“For Bass Coast and South Gippsland, the impact of rental properties being used for Airbnb is also having an impact.
“Perhaps that needs to be reviewed, (owners) are more likely to make their money renting it (properties) out at peak periods rather than having it as a (permanent) rental property.”
Anglicare Victoria can assist with financial counselling services as well as other supports.
More information is available at anglicarevic.org.au/our-services/financial-counselling/financial-counselling.