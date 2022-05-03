THE State Government has revealed its 2022/23 $12b Victorian Budget with Bass Coast to benefit from approximately $12m in funding for various projects.
Member for Bass Jordan Crugnale announced the following projects to receive funding include:
• Bass Highway, Kilcunda infrastructure improvements: $7.80 million. This investment will improve the safety, operation and accessibility along the Bass Highway through the township of Kilcunda. The project will include the installation of pedestrian operated traffic signals, pedestrian refuges and dedicated turning lanes at key locations.
• Bass Coast Specialist School: $1.93 million – will receive at least $1.934 million to upgrade and modernise the school, including new permanent facilities.
• VicCoasts – Building a safer, healthier and more resilient marine and coastal environment for the community: $16.90 million. This will fund statewide coastal projects (on-ground works and maintenance), land management policy (partnering with Traditional Owners), marine spatial planning and marine biodiversity.
• Yallock-Bulluk Marine Coastal Park Stage 2: $1.00 million. Works to enhance core visitor facilities such as viewing lookouts, park furniture and carparking in priority locations including the trail heads where people start their walk or ride, such as at Inverloch.
“It’s an exciting day for our community seeing many key projects getting the attention they deserve,” Member for Bass Jordan Crugnale said.
“The unwavering advocacy of the Kilcunda community has seen the funding for the Kilcunda Bass Highway project which will improve the safety and accessibility along Bass Highway, so thank you to everyone for their continued work over many years on this project.
“On the important issue on erosion, we’ll see our commitment to the Cape To Cape Resilience project continue through the Victorian Coasts funding program which is all about building a safer, healthier and more resilient and coastal environment for the community.
“I was proud to call Principal Robert Sands from our Bass Coast Specialist School to tell him they will receive $1.93 Million to upgrade and modernise the school, including new permanent facilities so ensure these students have the facilities they need to thrive.”