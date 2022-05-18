A TRIP up the road to Koo Wee Rup awaited the Phillip Island Bulldogs this week to visit the home of the Demons.
Whilst ladder positions show some gaps, the Demons always put up a hot, devilish contest, and nothing different was expected this week.
With several significant ‘outs’ both on and off the field, the Bulldogs entered the main game with two first-gamers (for the season) being Jack Opitz and Jesse Patullo. Oh dear, how do we tell these two Patullos apart again? One in defence and one in the forward line helped!
Backing up from the 18s for his first gig as runner, Brody Ross looked set to round-up players as and when required. He was to have a busy day!
After having seen an exceptionally tough encounter for at least the first half in in the Reserves, a similar welcome was expected from the Demons Seniors.
A tricky wind favouring the scoreboard end prevailed in the mostly dry conditions. And a hot welcome indeed.
The Demons jumped out of the blocks and dominated the first quarter. With the defence under the pump led by Daniel Pearce, it was the defensive group that kept the Island boys within striking distance.
The second was just as fierce and the footy was hot! The Voss boys led the Demons and mid-way through the second the locals still had the lead. A solid collision for Jason (Sauce) Tomada mid-way through the quarter saw the ‘claret’ flow, and a hasty patch up from the Bulldogs trainers followed.
A couple of late goals to the Bulldogs generated from excellent mid-field play from Eli Richards again dominating and combining with Captain Youle, and the Bulldogs led by six at the main break.
With the breeze still favouring the scoreboard end, a see-saw battle took place in the third. The Bulldogs kicked the first scores, with the coach’s bench relaxing ever so slightly. But then the Demons applied the heat again, kicking a couple of goals and entering time-on with scores locked together.
To reinforce how tough it was in the defensive quarter, another heavy collision saw the trainers busy with another round of ‘claret’ clean-up. A late goal to the Bulldogs, and a slim six-point lead at three-quarter time.
The last stanza started well with the Bulldogs at last beginning to dominate and move the ball with some trademark precision into the forward line.
Enter Jordy Patullo and Jack Taylor. With Jordy kicking goals from long distance, and Jack creating opportunities across the forward line, combined with central heat from Zak Vernon and Cam Pedersen, the Bulldogs took over. Peppering the goals with five goals 11 in the last, the
Bulldogs ran out 46-point winners over a fierce and gallant Demons effort.