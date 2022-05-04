INVERLOCH Bowling Club raised $2500 for the Bass Coast Health Inverloch Fundraising Auxiliary at the club’s Bowls Over Cancer Day on Thursday, April 28.
Club president Terry Seaward was thrilled with the generosity and good spirit of club members, as they gave to support the auxiliary’s fundraising to buy a state-of-the-art ultrasound machine to enhance cancer services at Bass Coast Health (BCH).
Auxiliary member Klaus Edel and BCH volunteer and fundraising manager Mandy Gilcrist were overwhelmed with the result, thanking the bowlers for their community spirit and ongoing support.