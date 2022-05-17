By Aiden Box
INVERLOCH KONGWAK blooded under 18s duo Will Turner and Hayden Lindsay and looked to get back on the winner’s list against the travelling Bunyip.
The hosts started well, winning the first centre clearance and pushing the ball forward, although the slippery conditions made it tough to finish their work early.
Xavier Hughes finally broke through after multiple forward entries to claim the game’s first major.
Kicking with a slight wind advantage, the Sea Eagles were inaccurate despite generating plenty of scoring chances.
The Bulldogs showed fight throughout the first term, repeatedly surging the ball forward, but were unable to break past Shem Hawking who was superb in defence.
The ball was locked in the ‘dead pocket’ where the wind blew for much of the quarter, making it tough for the hosts to score although their forward pressure was immense.
IK took a 15-point lead into the first break, having kicked the only two goals of the match through Hughes and Tristan Van Driel.
The Sea Eagles began the second term with fast ball movement through star midfielder Lachlan Scott, but again were unable to convert.
Bunyip amped up their pressure through the midfield and mounted a drive of their own, although the inaccuracy became contagious as they missed also.
Having missed last round, gun ruckman Marcus Toussaint picked up right where he left off, dominating the ruck contests around the ground and giving the IK midfielders first use.
Inaccuracy in front of goal continued to plague both sides, despite the slick, high-quality ball movement.
The visitors were able to create repeat forward entries through pressure and their wind advantage, with Will Papley cutting off a kick out, but his flying shot missed left.
Bunyip continued to press hard but could not find a major to show for their efforts.
Oscar Toussaint sparked a Sea Eagles transition thanks to a clever play, kicking the ball off the deck to clear congestion, eventually finding the run of Joe Soumilas.
Soumilas placed it nicely into the hands of Van Driel who converted his set shot against the flow to kill the Bulldogs’ momentum.
The debutants combined to get the hosts moving again, with Will Turner’s smart handpass the highlight of the play, finished off by Oscar Toussaint in front of goal.
IK’s defence was sensational again in the second, Bunyip held goalless through much of the term.
Another Sea Eagles entry almost ended in Turner’s first, as Soumilas made sure of it at the goal line.
The hosts began to find their groove in the second, moving the ball from defence with ease thanks to two excellent contested grabs from Dylan Clark and Van Driel.
The latter was starting to be a problem for the visitors at centre half forward, racking up the score involvements and taking some telling marks.
The IK midfield was also giving the Bulldogs headaches, as Michael Eales showed his great ability in the ruck, and Turner continued to be dangerous inside forward 50.
Finally, late in the quarter Bunyip were able to work it down the grandstand wing and find their first goal of the afternoon through Xavier Kinder on the run.
The late major cutting the Sea Eagles lead to 33 at the main break.
Third quarter scoring got underway thanks to a great shot by Thomas Wyatt from deep in the ‘dead pocket’.
The hosts executed their forward press to perfection for much of the contest and Clark’s tackle inside forward 50 led to Lachlan Johnson’s first.
It worked again and Turner received a holding the ball free kick, giving him a chance to kick his first senior goal.
He converted from the pocket and flexed both arms in the air as his teammates swamped him from all angles in what was a magical moment in the match.
He didn’t wait long to bag his second either, igniting the crowd and his teammates.
The IK pressure never rescinded, and Oscar Toussaint slotted another goal on the run thanks to a heads up tap from Turner.
Hawking kept up his scintillating form down back, taking another intercept possession and hitting Clark on the wing with an absolute pearler of a kick.
Clark found Toussaint for his second in a row and the hosts started to put the foot down as the lead grew to 72 going into the final break.
IK came out hard once again in the fourth but were inaccurate early until a brilliant play from Soumilas and Turner in transition led to another Van Driel goal.
Conditions dried out and the ball movement accelerated, the ball pinballing between the 50 arcs.
Ashleigh Allen broke the stalemate with the Bulldogs’ second major, sparking a resurgence in his side.
Through their own forward press the visitors were able to punch on four unanswered goals to trim the lead back to 54 points.
The Bulldogs dominated play in the final term, young gun Will Papley doing all he could to keep his side in it.
Turner’s third goal broke the ‘Dogs run and absolutely delighted his mates behind the goals, extending the lead back to 60 points.
Bunyip managed to answer, but it was all too late for the visitors.
Turner was magnificent on debut, kicking four goals playing as a small forward showing he is comfortable at the level.
IK collecting the four points with a solid 59-point victory.
Their task will be harder this week as they travel up the highway to face unbeaten ladder-leaders Tooradin-Dalmore.
As for Bunyip, they will be back at home for a matchup with Korumburra-Bena.