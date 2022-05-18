YOU are no longer required to wear a face mask in most indoor settings, but wearing a mask remains recommended, according to the state government’s ‘Coronavirus’ website.
Face masks are mandatory for everyone aged 8 and above in the following settings:
* On public transport, in taxis/rideshare services and in tourism vehicles.
* While in a publicly accessible space at an airport and while inside an aircraft (for those aged 12 and over).
* While visiting a hospital, care facility or any other indoor space that is a publicly accessible area in a healthcare setting, including allied health settings.
* In a public indoor space if you are a close contact.
* Working in an indoor space that is a publicly accessible area of a court or justice centre.
* In an indoor space that is a publicly accessible area of a healthcare facility, including at an allied health facility.
* Working in a resident-facing role in an indoor space at a care facility, including when not interacting with residents.
* Working in an indoor space at a prison, police gaol, remand centre, youth residential centre, youth justice centre or post-sentence facility.
* After being tested for COVID-19 and awaiting results.
* If you have COVID-19 or are a close contact and are leaving the premises for a permitted reason.
Where face masks are recommended
The state government strongly recommends wearing a mask if you:
* Are in an indoor setting;
* Can’t physically distance, such as at entry or exit points to large events;
* Have any COVID-19 symptoms; or
* Are with people who may be vulnerable to COVID-19.
Benefits of wearing a face mask
“Wearing a face mask can help protect you and those around you. Face masks stop droplets spreading when you talk, cough, sneeze and laugh, which lowers your chance of spreading or catching the virus,” the government says on its coronavirus.vic.gov.au website.